Tanzania, Uganda Trade Grows Steadily

The trade between Tanzania and Uganda has been growing steadily, thanks to the continued efforts by the two governments to create conducive business environment.

Uganda's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Richard Kabonero unveiled this in Dar es Salaam over the weekend while making a briefing on his country's 59th independence anniversary.

"The two governments have been at the forefront in creating conducive business and investment climate that are fundamental in boosting the economy of the two East African Countries," he said.

The High Commissioner said Uganda has been doing business with various Tanzanian companies.

He added that in recent days people have witnessed the signing of a mega oil pipeline project worth more than 3.0 billion US dollars that is set to yield immense benefits for both countries.

The oil project is huge thus he urged people of the two countries to cooperate in implementing the projects that are going to generate jobs for Tanzanians and Ugandans.

Commenting on peace he said he was happy and trustful of the peace in Tanzania and called on other countries to learn from them.

"Tanzania has been a peaceful country since its independence. The peace that exists in Tanzania should be a model for all EAC countries and we must remain united, "said Mr Kabonero.

He said peace is very important. "These countries must protect peace and everyone should be responsible to make sure the peace is maintained"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Trade Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On her part, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula said diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Uganda has become increasingly strong.

Amb Mulamula said the celebration of 59 years of Uganda independence was the achievement not only to Uganda people but the whole East Africa countries.

"Uganda is our partner not only fraternally but economically, investment and our presidents have been friends and have had strategic alliances" said Ms Mulamula.

"Uganda's relationship is brotherly hence the borderline matters are meaningless to us," said Amb Mulamula adding I congratulate Uganda for celebrating Independence Day".

Due to good relationship between Tanzania and Uganda in economic and trade they were proud of it since they were very fond of Tanzania because they would also use other countries like Kenya to pass on the pipeline.