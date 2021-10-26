Tanzania: Secondary Schools Assured of ICT Facilities to Ease Learning

THE government has reiterated that efforts are underway to install Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities in more secondary schools to ease teaching and learning processes.

The statement was made yesterday by Deputy Minister in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), Mr David Silinde.

Mr Silinde pointed out that schools' access to digital technology would also improve academic performance of the students.

He was speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday while opening a five-day ICT training course for 650 secondary school teachers from different parts of the country.

The training is offered jointly by the Dar es Salaam Institute of technology (DIT), the University of Dodoma and Mbeya University of Science and Technology under Auspice of Universal Communications Access Funds for All (UCSAF).

"The reality is that we still have shortage of qualified human resources in secondary schools to provide distance education using ICTs. The government recognizes that ICT training for secondary school teachers in the country is important in building teachers' ability to share," Mr Silinde commented.

Mr Silinde expressed his hope that the training would equip teachers with skills in ICTs and subsequently enhance the learning and teaching process.

"I have been informed that this training will be provided in theory and practical ways to enable participants gain knowledge on how to conduct simple repairs of the computer apparatus in their respective schools," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, the UCSAF's board of director's Chairperson Prof John Nkoma, told the deputy minister that the aim of sponsoring ICT training for secondary school teachers was to promote the use of digital technology.

He said the UCSAF was also striving to ensure that all Tanzanians, including rural residents have access to quality communication services.

He said during the five day training the Fund would be equipping teachers with knowledge on computer troubleshooting, and repairing of some basic tools.

Commenting on the training's expectations, DIT's Principal Prof Preksedis Ndomba said participants will get hands-on skills and more than 60 percent of them will be engaged in practical mode.

"DIT is qualified and experienced and that it assures of positive impacts to come out from this training," he said.