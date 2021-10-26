Tanzania: Study Reveals Daunting Findings Over Early Marriage

A new survey by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)-Save the Children, has revealed that over 22,000 girls die every year in Tanzania due to early marriages.

The NGO's Advocacy and Campaign Manager, Oscar Kimaro said here that many of the deaths were occurring during delivery.

He was speaking during the ongoing Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) week which is conducted under the theme 'CSOs for National Development'

According to Mr Kimaro, according to the survey dubbed Save the Children Global Girlhood Report early marriages were still rampant in the country that is why during the CSOs week, his NGO was using the platform to intensify massive education and campaign in the fight against childhood marriages.

He said since its inception, Save the Children has had its contribution to the country's development by helping children especially girls to realize their dreams, adding that it was also making sure that parents do not use their children as a source ofincome through early marriages.

"Through this workshop, we are trying to see how we can help children especially girls on education issues and all the rights that they deserve," he added.

The CSOs week was officially launched on Saturday by Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai at an event that was attended by hundreds of people from across the country, where Mr Ndugai promised close collaboration with all NGOs in ensuring that they contribute for national development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He however asked all the CSOs under their umbrella-Foundation for Civil Society (FCS), to refrain from being used by people who do not wish the country well. "My office is ready to work with you in a transparent and an environment that cherishes equal rights," he noted.

At the launching event FCS President, Dr Stigmata Tenga asked the government to give space to CSOs in contributing to national development, as she pushed for amendment of laws that were hindering operations for CSOs.

"We aim to create a basis for stronger CSOs-government relations based on greater appreciation of the value brought by CSOs in national development," she said.

The CSO week is the largest gathering of the Civil Society Organisations in Tanzania. The event offers an opportunity to engage with multi-sectoral actors for purposes of enhancing partnerships in the interest of steering the national development agenda forward.