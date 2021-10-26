Tanzania: New Project Guarantees Maswa Residents Clean Water

MASWA Urban Water Supply Authority (Mauwasa) is finalizing processes to start the construction of a major water filter estimated to cost 3.5bn/- and provide clean and safe water to the residents.

Briefing journalists over the weekend, Director of Water Resources from the Ministry of Water, Mr George Ligomela, said that the implementation of the project will go in a tandem with the construction of a large water tank at Nyalikungu Hill in Maswa District at 497m/- in Simiyu region.

Mr Ligomela made the remarks after visiting a 17-acre, where 15,000 trees had been planted for conservation purposes.

However, investigations had observed that residents alongside the water source are cutting down trees irregularly.

"The government has been able to identify all areas covered with water sources and it puts beacons to indicate boundaries between water sources and areas for people to conduct their activities, but some of them are stubborn and continue to carry out humanitarian activities within water sources," he said.

He said residents of Zanzui, Mwabayanda and Mwashegeshi villages around the water source had received education on the management of the dam's environment, but some were still engaging in human activities within the reserved areas such as grazing, cutting down trees and burning trees and grass which he said was unacceptable.

"Legal officials and state agencies responsible for water conservation should take action against all people who continue to defy orders," he said.

He said the government has been spending a lot of money on water sources by doing, among other measures, planting trees but it was common for people to cut down trees and burn them, adding that the situation will contribute to the scarcity of water.