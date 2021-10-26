Tanzania: Rampant Students School Dropout Irks RC

26 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Nkasi

RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC) Joseph Mkirikiti has expressed dismay over alarming rate of students dropping out of school as a result of truancy and pregnancy in the area.

Elaborating, he warned men who date adolescent girls and lure them with gifts, adding that 30 years in jail wait for them under the country's law.

That was in response to being informed that at least 10,149 students have dropped out of Primary and Secondary Schools in Nkasi District due to truancy and pregnancy between January and September this year.

"This alarming situation is unacceptable; each one of us should ensure that girls are protected to enable them complete their education" emphasized the RC.

He called upon district administrations to ensure that whoever found responsible for the students' dropout out of school girl faces the wrath of the law.

Mkirikiri made the instructions recently while addressing students and teaching staff at Nkasi Secondary School along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika in Kirando Ward.

Furthermore, the RC stressed on the government's determination to protect girls to ensure they successfully complete school.

"Worse still Nkasi District is leading the lot in the region for recording the high number of school dropouts due to truancy and pregnancy.

"Girls should be respected and the society should allow them to pursue their studies without any obstacle. It is high time all leaders starting from the grassroots level put concerted efforts to curb the problem" noted the RC.

The Tanzania's law is clear that whoever found guilty of causing the dropout will serve 30 years in jail.

On his part, Nkasi District Commissioner (DC) Peter Lijualikali asked girls to report to relevant authorities people, who attempt to get them out school prematurely, adding that the government would act accordingly.

Across section of citizens interviewed separately by this paper confided that unfortunately, the victims, parents and even officials around them rarely report sexual abuse to the law enforcers.

Meanwhile, contributing their views, science students at Nkasi Secondary School said their school that is accommodating more than 1,000 students from Form One to Six is afflicted with dire shortage of science teachers.

They further said that the school has only two science teachers so far.

