Ethiopia: International Community's Silence Amounts to Green Lighting TPLF's Brutality

Addis Ababa — The silence by some international mainstream media and the international community have given the green light to terrorist TPLF group to

intensify its invasion and massacring people of Amhara and Afar, said Neamin Zeleke, a member of Global Ethiopian Advocacy Nexus and Former Prominent Politician.

In an interview with Al Jazeera's inside story, Neamin said: "After the Unilateral ceasefire, what has happened? The TPLF forces have invaded wide territories in both Amhara and Afar states. They have been committing atrocities and massacres. They have killed thousands of civilians and over a million of people have been displaced. They have also massacred even animals."

"These atrocities and massacres have not been highlighted by the international mainstream media and have not been denounced in strongest term by international community. So, how could any government engaged in reconciliation or negotiation while four millions of citizens are under so called TPLF brutal quasi-Nazi leadership?"

Taking about Ethiopian government's relentless efforts in providing humanitarian aid, he said that: "The Ethiopian government has done its best level to

make sure that the people of Tigray get humanitarian aid and that is why it allowed any international organizations including various aid agencies to operate in Tigray state of Ethiopia freely."

TPLF has invaded parts of Amhara and Afar states, therefore, it has hampered the proper delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray people. Amidst this situation, humanitarian aid delivery has been continued, Neamin noted.

He also indicated that the political agenda of the terrorist TPLF is to overthrow the legitimate and elected federal government ... they want to re-impose their power of minority ethnic hegemony on Ethiopia which they enjoyed during the past years.

"Terrorist TPLF groups won't stop their aggression till they retake Addis Ababa. If not, they would dismantle Ethiopia. This is the 46 years' project of TPLF and it is clear, if they cannot rule Ethiopia, they have [plan of] dismantling Ethiopia. This sinister agenda of disintegrating Ethiopia has been advocated by the group's spokesperson and chairperson," he said.