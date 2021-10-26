Uganda: Museveni Appoints Maj Gen Nabasa to Head Military Police

26 October 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Benson Tumusiime

President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander-In-Chief of armed forces has appointed his blue-eyed boy Maj Gen Don Nabasa as the new commander of Military Police, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Maj Gen Nabasa has been a contingent commander in Somalia under AMISOM for about a year before his new deployment.

His appointment comes at the time when the country is beginning to experience domestic terrorism attacks.

In a swap, Brig Keith Katungi, who has been the commander of military police will now replace Maj Gen Nabasa as the contingent commander in Somalia.

The deputy defense spokesperson Lt. Col Ronald Kakulungu confirmed the new development.

"Yes, it is true the officers have been transferred but the details of the transfer shall be availed tomorrow (Tuesday)," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X