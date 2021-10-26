Nigeria: NRC Plans E-Ticketing On Lagos-Ibadan, Itakpe-Warri Train Services

26 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is shopping for firms to provide electronic ticketing solutions for its Lagos-Ibadan and the Warri- Itakpe standard gauge train services to allow for online ticket sales.

The Managing Director of NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria had earlier confirmed the process; but the expression of interest for bidders was published yesterday, Daily Trust observed.

The e-ticketing solution started with the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) in January after over two years of procurement process; it reduced cases of ticket racketeering which had dogged the train service earlier.

It was learnt that the involvement of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) delayed AKTS e-ticketing process as it was to issue a certificate of no objection before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) could approve it.

For the two new train services, NRC in the 'Request for Qualification (RFQ)' for LOT 1 (Lagos-Ibadan) and LOT 2 (Warri-Itakpe) said it is on a build, operation and transfer (BOT) PPP arrangement.

"The overall objective of the project is the successful procurement of private- sector secured e-ticketing solution providers with the requisite technical competence, managerial capacity and financial resources to design, develop, deploy and manage the infrastructure to enable train passengers on these railway corridors purchase both electronic and manual tickets with ease."

When contacted, the NRC Director of Procurement, Ben Iloanusi, said the process would be fast-tracked this time, saying the ICRC is being carried along from the beginning in order to secure their buy-in and the requisite regulatory approval.

Some passengers who have patronised the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service had rated it satisfactory and called for the e-ticketing solution.

