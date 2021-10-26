Nigeria: Sack Looms As NFF Set to Overhaul Super Falcons

26 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

After some underwhelming performances, The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to overhaul the senior women national team, the Super Falcons.

This was contained in a press statement issued yesterday by the federation to congratulate the Super Falcons for reaching the final round of the qualification series for next year's Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

After a 2-0 win in the first round, the nine-time African champions lost 0-1 to the Black Queens of Ghana in the return leg in Accra but progressed on 2-1 aggregate.

Consequently, General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has the football governing body has concluded arrangements to reinvigorate the team technically, and also strengthen the playing body.

"I will start by congratulating the team for the victory over the Black Queens of Ghana. Notwithstanding, there are deficiencies that we must deal with squarely and without any ambiguity in order that the team will be ready for the challenges ahead.

"The Super Falcons can, and should, exhibit far greater marksmanship. That is why we have to make the move to reinvigorate the team ahead of the final round of qualifiers against Cote d'Ivoire. The rejuvenation is with an objective for better focus, commitment and productivity."

