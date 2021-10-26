Southern Africa: SADC in Support of Sustainable Solutions in eSwatini

25 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) Organ on Defence, Politics and Security Cooperation, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the regional body supports the "people and Government of Eswatini towards the achievement of practical and sustainable solutions" to the attainment of peace.

This follows unrelenting protests and unrest which have rocked the country since June.

This after President Ramaphosa deployed former Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe as a special envoy. He was supported by representatives of the Republics of Nambia and Botswana as the incoming and outgoing chair of the Organ respectively, assisted by the SADC Secretariat to engage with His Majesty King Mswati III on the country's political and security developments.

The special envoy also met with Eswatini members of Cabinet led by Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, members of the Diplomatic Corps, civil society organisations, Members of Parliament, trade unions and members of society in that country.

"During the engagements, all stakeholders agreed that the conduct of a national dialogue should be the appropriate platform to address the current challenges facing the country. In this regard they recognised the need for a peaceful and conducive environment for the dialogue to take place," Ramaphosa said.

He said the SADC is now calling for calm "on all sides" to enable the process towards the national dialogue to begin.

"In view of the fact that His Majesty King Mswati III has accepted the need for national dialogue, as announced by the INDVUNA YELULUDZIDZINI, on His Majesty's behalf, it is in this context and development that I appeal for calm, restraint, the respect for the rule of law and human rights on all sides to enable the process to commence," said Ramaphosa..

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X