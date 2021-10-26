South Africa: Former Gauteng Health Finance Chief Kabelo Lehloenya Fails to Drag Premier David Makhura Into Multimillion-Rand PPE Probe

analysis

The Special Tribunal has dismissed suggestions by the former chief financial officer for the Gauteng Department of Health, Kabelo Lehloenya, that Premier David Makhura also be held personally liable for financial losses suffered by the province in the PPE corruption scandal. Lehloenya has also threatened to sue Makhura if she loses her pension as the SIU recovers money lost due to corruption.

The Special Tribunal on Monday dismissed an application by the former chief financial officer for the Gauteng Department of Health, Kabelo Lehloenya, asking for premier David Makhura, among other parties, to be joined in proceedings where the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was seeking to recover money from two controversial PPE contracts awarded by the department.

The SIU has instituted action before the Special Tribunal against Lehloenya to recover the losses suffered by the Gauteng health department after she awarded PPE contracts to Ledla Structural Development and Beadica.

In previous court hearings, the SIU indicated that it intended to recover the money from Lehloenya's pension fund.

According to papers before court, Lehloenya wanted indemnification against responsibility for the financial losses to the department and to have Makhura, in both his personal and professional capacities, and other officials, share responsibility...