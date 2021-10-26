Nigeria: Missing Reporter - Abuja Journalists Take Protest to IGP

Journalists in Abuja Monday protested at the Police Force Headquarters to demand safe rescue of a Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem, who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Salem, a correspondent at the House of Representatives, has been missing since October 13.

The protesting journalists were led by the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche and chairperson, House of Representatives Press Corps, Grace Ike.

Ogbeche urged the Inspector-General of Police and his men to intensify efforts to ensure safe rescue of Salem.

He said it was regrettable that 12 days after Salem's disappearance, "nothing much has happened to indicate whether he is alive or dead; whether he is captive of the state, a non-state or an alien."

He demanded that the case be transferred to a special unit of the IGP in view of the magnitude of the case at hand.

"We further demand confidential briefing with his family, leadership of the Union and his employers to calm frayed nerves, while we assure of our cooperation in the investigation", Ogbeche said.

Addressing the protesters, Force spokesman, Frank Mba,

said the police had launched a high level investigations into the incident and promised to make details of their findings public in due course.