Nigeria: Telecom Shutdown Weakens Bandits - Birnin Gwari Emir

26 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

The Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril MaiGwari, says the telecommunications shutdown has weakened and incapacitated the bandits terrorising people in the state.

The emir said this during an event organised by Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

He said the measures put in place by the government to curb bandits' activities were yielding positive results in parts of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

According to him, the ongoing military onslaught in Zamfara chased some of the bandits to parts of Birnin Gwari due to hunger.

"Most of them (bandits) chased from Zamfara State moved to Birnin Gwari and stopped people from farming. Now, if they abduct anybody, they will tell him to come and get food for them.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the containment measures implemented were adopted in the interest of collective safety to aid security forces in their fight against banditry.

