Nigeria: Why Insurgents Are Surrendering - Buhari

26 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari says the renewed onslaught on bandits in the North West has resulted in the military daily receiving insurgents who are voluntarily laying down their arms.

He said this in Abuja Monday while launching the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.

"We're not going to be satisfied until peace is finally restored to every inch of our land," he said.

He said the Armed Forces had effectively applied themselves to countering all the attempts by the nation's enemies to disturb the peace. The president said places hitherto inaccessible and deserted had been occupied by citizens who had returned to their normal homes.

He lauded the exploits of the Armed Forces to maintain peace, unity and stability in the country, urging Nigerians to celebrate them as the pride of the country.

He described the emblem as a sign of the sacrifices and blood shed by officers and men of the Armed Forces for peace and security of Nigeria.

He urged all Nigerians to make generous donations to the Nigerian Legion, support the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes, procure the emblems and wear them with pride.

