Africa: Ezekwesili Set to Launch Initiative Against Poor Learning Outcomes in Africa

26 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

Human Capital Africa seeks to bridge the gap between evidence and action to improve learning outcomes for children under the age of 10

Nigeria's former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, is set to launch Human Capital Africa (HCA), an accountability and advocacy initiative to improve early learning outcomes for children, across sub-Saharan Africa.

The launch is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, on the sideline of the ongoing Nigeria Economic Summit (NES27) which is tagged - "Securing Our Future: The Fierce Urgency of Now".

The event will also feature guest speakers such as Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania; the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, amongst other dignitaries.

About Human Capital Africa

Human Capital Africa seeks to bridge the gap between evidence and action to improve learning outcomes for children under the age of 10 and also to foster collaboration and cooperation across public and private sector leadership with civil society and the public to move human capital - starting with fixing foundational literacy and numeracy - to the centre of Africa's development strategy.

According to Mrs Ezekwesili, HCA will also collaborate with a broad set of stakeholders across the continent, leveraging evidence-based advocacy to mobilize governments and policy makers to take actions that improve early learning outcomes for children and drive the accountability needed to deliver change at scale across sub-Saharan Africa.

The former minister said: "This year's theme for the Nigerian Economic Summit resonates strongly with HCA's vision to ensure all boys and girls in Sub-Saharan Africa have the necessary education and tools to live productive and meaningful lives.

"Africa's growing youth population makes this intervention necessary, if we are to reverse the downward learning trend and unlock the dividends that can only come when children can read for meaning and understand basic mathematics. We do not want the children of the poor to continue being left behind in failing public school systems and in turn growing into poverty in their adult life."

Also speaking about the initiative, former President of Malawi and Chairperson of HCA's advisory board, Joyce Banda said; "Africa will soon be home to more than 50 per cent of the world's youth. We owe them the opportunity to be productive members of the workforce, contributors to the global economy and society. This will not happen if nine out of ten of them do not achieve basic literacy and numeracy."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X