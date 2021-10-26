Nigeria: NASS Promises to Keep NYSC Afloat, Well-Rooted

The National Assembly will ensure that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme is kept afloat and well-rooted.

Rep. Yemi Adaramod, Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Sports, made this known on Tuesday during a two-day symposium on the Imperatives of an the NYSC Trust Fund.

The symposium is entitled: "Consolidating the Gains of the NYSC in Youth Empowerment and National Development in the Face of Current Economic Realities: The Imperatives of a Trust Fund. "

"The scheme is a pot that must not be broken as far as the unity of Nigeria is concerned.

"The NYSC has remained a legendary legacy bequeathed to Nigeria by its founding fathers in 1973.

" The scheme has continued to unite the country since when it was established after the civil war," he said.

He said:" the NYSC scheme always comes handy when we are talking about unity, national cohesion and integration.

" The National Assembly will always be passionately in support of the scheme, including the establishment of the proposed Trust Fund.

" We will do justice and expeditiously legislate to pass the Act into law for the proposed fund to see the light of the day."

Adaramodu also described the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim as, " a prolific academic who is committed to the progress of the scheme.

" Gen. Ibrahim is the most formidable and erudite DG in Nigeria now and the National Assembly will continue to support him."