Tanzania: Fire Guts Down 'The Cask and Grill' in Mwanza

Mwanza — Popular entertainment joint in Mwanza City, 'The Cask and Grill' has been reduced to ashes after a fire broke out on Sunday evening October 24.

According to sources, the fire which started at around 5:00 pm caused panic among customers who were at the joint with authorities yet to confirm the cause of the inferno.

Speaking to Mwananchi Digital, one eye witness, Selemani Daniel said the fire broke out from the roof of the restaurant building.

"We were sitting out on the ground floor with the entertainment going on, in front of the restaurant there was a band performing and suddenly we saw a plume of fire and we had to inform customers who are inside to get out of the building," said a security guard from the restaurant.

Commenting on the effects of the fire, The Cask Bar and Grill Manager Emmanuel Masangu said the fire had caused great loss after it burnt down the liquor store, furniture, food, and drinks which were inside the building.

"So far we have not assessed the damage caused by the fire but we have not saved anything apart from the chairs, tables and drinks that were outside bar," said Masangu.

Mwanza Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Ambwene Mwakibete has confirmed the incident, saying investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

"We arrived at the scene on time and that is why we managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings including shops inside Rock City Mall, so far a team of evaluators are continuing to assess the effects of the fire and the possible cause," said Mwakibete.