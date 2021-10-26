Tanzania: UDSM Attains 60-Years of Service With a Humanitarian Activity

Dar es Salaam — The University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) has today October 25, 2021 attained 60 years since its inception.

In celebrating the birthday, the institution has allocated one year of anniversary in parallel with provision of various humanitarian services in the community.

In commemoration of the day, the college today donated various equipment to Kimara health centre as part of the initiative. The equipment included 100 sheets, four wheelchairs and 60 boxes of hand sanitizers manufactured by the college.

Founded on October 25, 1961 a few months before Tanzania gained independence, the college started with a law faculty, with six lecturers (including one African from Uganda) and 14 students.

Of those students there was only one woman out of all the students, seven were from Tanzania; three Ugandan; and four from Kenya.

According to the university's vice chancellor, Prof William Anangisye the number of students has been increasing rapidly to 43, 307 in the academic year 2020/21, among them female students were 19, 785 equivalent to 45.7 percent of all students.

"This is the beginning of this celebration where the university has seen fit to continue to stretch its services to the public and ensure it fulfills the goal of its establishment which is to serve all Tanzanians," said Anangisye.

He said that the college also plans to provide teaching materials and teaching skills in Sinza Primary (special) School.

Speaking after receiving the aid, Ubungo Municipal Director Beatrice Dominic said the aid will be very productive to the centre.

"What you have done today for us is huge. As you can see the condition of this facility, the demand is huge compared to the capacity we have.

She added, "We are grateful to you for continuing to carry Ubungo municipality as your child, and I assure you that we will take care of these facilities to ensure they remain in good condition."