Nigeria: I Will Become Next Nigeria President Come May 29, 2023 - Yahaya Bello

Following calls to join the presidential race, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said he has all the qualities needed to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come May 29, 2023.

The governor made his intention known while featuring on Arise TV programme on Monday.

According to him, he is ready to take over from President Buhari considering his good track record in Kogi.

"By the grace of God when I would have [been] sworn in as the president and commander-in-chief taking over from Buhari on May 29, 2023, Nigeria will have a heave of relief," he said.

When asked if he's ready to listen to the calls of some young Nigerians calling him to contest for president come 2023, the Kogi governor answered; "When I assumed office in 2016, I inherited a state that was largely divided along ethnic, religious and tribal lines.

"I inherited a state faced with a lot of crimes and criminal activities. I was faced with a state begging for leadership. I inherited a state that required the binding of youths, women and all inclusive governance.

"But today, Kogi is more united than ever before. If what I was able to achieve in Kogi is desired at national level.

"If Nigerians across board; youth, women, leaders and followers seeing my leadership style, uniting the people, bringing in experts, adding value to governance, prudent and sincere way and manner of utilisation of our resources and getting the results, balancing the equation, which is most desired in the country today. If this multitude is yearning and calling me to come and serve this great nation in the year 2023 after president Muhammadu Buhari, I will say, yes I'm ready.

"Serving Nigeria in that greater capacity will serve the interest of the people of Kogi, Nigerians, Africa and even black race than I remaining the executive governor of Kogi."

The Kogi governor, however, rejected calls for zoning and rotational presidency, adding that Nigeria needs a competent leader who can unite Nigerians and solve the problems facing the country.

Earlier, a youth group gave governor Bello 14-day ultimatum to make his intention known ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard also reports some South-West youths last month (September), endorsed the 2023 presidential aspiration of Yahaya Bello, in 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria