Kenya: Waiguru Joins Ruto-Led UDA Party After Ditching Jubilee

26 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has formally joined the United Democratic Alliance which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Waiguru who met Ruto at his official residence in Karen on Tuesday cited pressure from supporters and popularity of Bottom-Up Economic Model as factors that informed her decision.

The first term Governor had been sending signals that she would abandon the ruling Jubilee Party after the Courts declared the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional amendment process she previously supported as null and void.

The latest move will see Waiguru defend her gubernatorial seat on the UDA party ticket where she is likely to face Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Purity Ngirichi who has been a key ally of the Deputy President.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X