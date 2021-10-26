Seychelles: A French Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend in Seychelles Will Make a Plea On Nov. 8

26 October 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The Defence in the case of a French man charged by the Supreme Court of Seychelles for the murder of his girlfriend in May will make a plea before the court on November 8.

The 34-year-old French national was charged with the murder of his 32-year-old girlfriend who was found hanged on April 27 in Club Med Hotel Seychelles on Ste Anne island. He was back in court on Monday.

Since being charged the French national has made several appearances before the Seychelles Court but has not yet plead guilty or not guilty due to the absence of DNA results.

The DNA evidence tests results are now back in Seychelles and the trial is set to begin on February 3. The DNA analysis was conducted by the French authorities.

Under Section 193 of the Penal Code of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, any person who of malice aforethought causes the death of another person by an unlawful act or omission is guilty of murder. Section 194 states that any person convicted of murder shall be sentenced to life imprisonment.

