Rwanda: Meddie Kagere, Imanishimwe Booted Out of CAF Club Competitions

It was a weekend of mixed feelings for Rwandan players abroad as the likes of Abdul Rwatubyaye and Djihad Bizimana continued to impress while others struggled for playing time.

Times Sport brings to you a complete wrap up of how Rwandan footballers abroad fared over the weekend.

England

Noam Emeran was once again missing in action as he was not in the match day squad of the Manchester United - team which got humiliated 6-0 by West Ham in the Premier League 2 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, George Lewis Igaba-Ishimwe, who was born in Kigali also failed to make the Arsenal Under-23 match day squad as they gave Everton a 4-0 mauling in London.

Macedonia

Central defender Abdul Rwatubyaye was once again resolute in the heart of defence for KF Shkupi at the Cair Stadium and lasted full time as they defeated Renova by two goals to one.

Sweden

In the Swedish second tier league, midfielder Rafael York replaced Viktor Gotteson in the 75th minute as his team Eskilstuna went away to beat GAIS by three goals to two.

Elsewhere in the Swedish Ettan League, central midfielder Yannick Mukunzi was replaced in the 19th minute by Ensa Ensberg after he sustained an injury in the game with Taby. His club (Sandvikens) lost by three goals to one.

Belgium

Midfield dynamo Djihad Bizimana was a delight in the center of the pitch as he played 77 minutes in KMSK Deinze's 2-2 draw with Lierse.

Armenia

Centre-back Salomon Nirisarike was dominant at the back for 90 minutes as his side FC Urartu went away to defeat Norovank Sports Club by a lone goal to nothing at the Charentsavan City Stadium.

Georgia

Thierry Manzi was an unused substitute in Dila Gori 2-0 win over Samgurali

Portugal

Ange Mutsinzi was not in the Trofense squad which walloped Covilha by three goals to nothing.

Norway

Goalkeeper Clement Buhake Twizere was an unused substitute for Strommen who lost 2-0 at home to Sogndal.

Cyprus

Kevin Monnet-Paquet was brought on in the 57th minute as Aris Limassol lost by a lone goal at home to APOEL Nicosia

France

Midfielder Bryan Ngwabije lasted full throttle for Lyon La Duchere who got annihilated 5-1 by Goal FC in the French third league.

CAF Champions League

Goalkeeper Emmanuel Mvuyekure was an unused substitute for Kenyan outfit Tusker FC who lost to Zamalek by a lone goal

Midfielder Mirafa Nezeyimana was once again not in the match day squad of Zambian giants Zanaco FC as they got knocked out from the CAF Champions League despite winning 2-1 at home over AS Merrikh. The Sudanese won the first leg 3-0

Veteran striker Meddie Kagere replaced John Raphael Bocco in the 84th minute as Simba SC were booted out of the CAF Champions League after losing 3-1 at home to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana

CAF Confederations Cup

Enterprising left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe lasted 90 minutes for FAR Rabat as they exited the CAF Confederations Cup following 2-1 defeat to JS Kabyloe.