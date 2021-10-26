Namibia: Central Bank Extends Covid-19 Relief Programme

THE Bank of Namibia has decided to keep the Covid-19 relief measures introduced last year, such as loan repayment breaks, until 2023 to allow economic stability and the possibility of a gradual return to growth.

Not only is the central bank keeping some of the relief measures, but new policies, such as a directive not to blacklist loan holders who are given repayment periods, were also introduced.

According to the bank's spokesperson, Kazembire Zemburuka, the extension and introduction of the new polices are aimed at supporting households, small and medium enterprises, and corporates as the country has not exited the Covid-19 pandemic yet.

"While the bank wants to safeguard the stability of the financial system, it also needs to guard against the premature withdrawal of support to the economy and mitigate the effects of economic scarring," he says.

The central bank in April last year introduced new policies to deal with and mitigate the risks to the economy as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These measures were also taken to safeguard a sound monetary, credit and financial system while providing much-needed relief to borrowers, and according to Zemburuka, their implementation was monitored closely.

Now the bank sees it fit to strengthen relief measures extended to both banking institutions and banking institutions' customers.

Zemburuka says banking institutions remain adequately capitalised and profitable, but prolonging economic distress beyond the initially considered timelines require amendments with respect to remedial measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Namibia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says the central bank therefore revised some policy interventions for the said benefits to both consumers and commercial banks.

These revisions include the granting of a loan repayment holiday revised from the current six to 24 months, to a period of one to 24 months - thus removing any inconsistent treatment of repayment breaks of less than six months.

Banking institutions are also now prohibited from charging clients higher, punitive interest rates, in excess of the initial contractual interest rate, following the expiration of any Covid-19-related loan moratorium imposed.

In order to ensure that banking customers are not unduly impacted by negative credit bureau listing as a result of the implementation of policy interventions, banking institutions, as credit providers, are also prohibited from reporting those benefiting from a loan moratorium rolled over for less than 12 months as delinquent to credit bureaus.

Zemburuka says these revisions and new measures would ensure that the banking industry better play their role in supporting the economy and their customers during the current challenging economic circumstances.