Namibia Grape Company Now Owned By National Youth Service

THE Namibia Grape Company located at Aussenkehr in the //Kharas region is now under the full custodianship of the National Youth Service.

The official handing over of the company took place on Friday at Aussenkehr and vice president Nangolo Mbumba officiated at the event.

Mbumba said the change in ownership of the company was a Cabinet decision which mandated the then Ministry of Lands and Resettlement to acquire full ownership of the Namibia Grape Company (NGC) on behalf of the government.

The intention was to transfer it to the National Youth Service (NYS) which is mandated to provide personal development and employment opportunities for the youth, he said.

"Therefore the ultimate aim of the acquisition of the NGC by NYS is to ensure institutional self-sufficiency and sustainable empowerment of the Namibian youth," said Mbumba.

The NGC was started in 1998 by a group of previously disadvantaged Namibians who secured funding from the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) to acquire 778,4 hectares of land.

Ownership of the company was taken over by the GIPF and in 2007 the government bought the full shares.

"The process of transferring took longer than anticipated," said Mbumba.

Youth minister Agnes Tjongarero recognised the critical role played by CapeSpan South Africa through a management and marketing agreement.

Capespan is responsible for global sales and marketing, in conjunction with the local Namibian management of NGC. This has resulted in building up an extensive market presence for Namibian grapes internationally.

Over the years Capespan has consistently provided a profit share to NYS in addition to the capital investments, over and above its contractual obligations.

"I am informed that since the inception of this collaboration, a total of N$78 million has been paid to NYS for the support of youth development programmes, hence contributing to national development," said Tjongarero.

Tjongarero said the NYS had provided guidance to the venture, ensuring good corporate governance and a positive contribution to the surrounding community.

"The farm provides employment for up to 2 000 workers during harvest season but is responsible for 300 permanent employees. The youth take up about 65% of these jobs, thus making an important contribution to tackling youth unemployment," said Tjongarero.

Capespan managing director Tonie Fuchs said since 2009, Capespan with its government partners had invested over N$300 million in expanding the farm by 30%, renewed the pack houses, developed cold rooms, training facilities and replaced most of the outdated grape varieties with new seedless premium varieties.

Fuchs said most importantly the company also founded the NGC Foundation.

"Through this trust we have supported local schools, bought ambulances, given bursaries and built houses for local teachers. We have truly touched the lives of people in the //Kharas region and many more internationally," said Fuchs.

NGC is one of the companies at Aussenkehr that exported over 30-million kilograms of choice table grapes to major export markets such as the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, South Africa and the United States of America during a window period just before Christmas when no other growers can supply those markets.

Their export value amounted to over N$800 million last year.