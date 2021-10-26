Namibia: Calls to Restore St Mary's Odibo to Former Glory

INTERNATIONAL relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged parents, teachers and pupils at St Mary's Odibo High School in the Ohangwena region to recommit to excellence to restore the school to its former glory.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's speech was read on her behalf by minister of basic education arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka at the inauguration of the school's new boundary fence and maternal shelter on Friday.

"When you are given a task, you must do it. If you think you cannot do it, don't accept it, otherwise it's a betrayal of the nation you are supposed to serve," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the school promotes pupils who do not qualify for promotion.

If the school wants to remain as is, it must comply with the standards set for the whole country, she said.

St Mary's Mission Odibo consists of St Mary's Odibo High School, the Odibo Anglican Church, and a healthcare centre.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said although St Mary's Odibo High School enjoys legendary status, she is not happy with its performance over the last couple of years.

"The Grade 10 Junior Secondary Certificate results have been improving . . . but the Grade 12 results have not been satisfactory at all, lingering at an average of 20-something pupils who qualified for tertiary education," she said.

The school's culture and morals have also significantly dropped over the years, she said.

"The school's management has brought it to my attention that parents offer little or no support once their children are enrolled at St Mary's High School.

"Many parents do not fulfil their financial obligations towards the school, forgetting that parental contributions are the main source of income for the school and its staff members," the minister she said.

She urged pupils, staff members, parents, community members, former pupils and friends of education to combine efforts to restore the school's glory days.

Speaking at the same event, Escalate Investments board chairperson Fluksman Samuehl said the school should reconsider its purpose.

"I sincerely believe this school has the potential to be great again. However, I should caution that a new journey for renewal may require strong leadership and support from strategic stakeholders."

Principal Eino Heelu could not be reached for comment.