Namibia: Former Prisoners Transform Troubled Youth ... Convicted Drug Dealer and Sex Offender Now Role Models

FABIAN Langenhoven (41) knows he has harmed his community.

"I used to import drugs from Brazil. I ruined society, but I am determined to make it right," he says.

Langenhoven was eventually jailed for seven years for dealing in drugs, after first being arrested at the age of 18.

He was released from prison in 2019, and is now part of a group of ex-prisoners at Walvis Bay who are mentoring young people, encouraging them to avoid making the same mistakes they made.

Their activities include visiting schools and homes upon parents' requests when they are struggling to keep their children off the streets.

While serving their prison sentences, the ex-prisoners already started discussing strategies on how to change the behaviour of especially young people caught in the trap of drugs and alcohol.

"We decided the prison bars should not keep us from carrying out this project," Langenhoven says.

While serving time in 2017, the group decided to launch the Coastal Drug Awareness Campaign.

"We were allowed to go outside the prison to visit and talk to youth groups at schools and churches about the consequences of alcohol and drug abuse. This was a real blessing, because we suddenly started changing the lives of young people in Namibia," he says.

Most of the group's members have since been released from prison on good behaviour, and are using their freedom to influence even more community members.

Their community work has caught the attention of Namibia's first lady, Monica Geingos, who is now involved in their project.

"I do not want the same things to happen to our younger generation. I regret what I did. It did not only affect my family, but other people's children too," Langenhoven says.

He says he got involved with the wrong friends when he was 18 years old.

"I was arrested after an armed robbery. The first time, I was sentenced to 13 years. I eventually did only seven years due to good behaviour," he says.

He says he understands peer pressure, hence the urgency to help young people resist it.

"Three months before being released from prison, my father passed away. My mother suffered from schizophrenia, and my little brother was doing his final year at school," Langenhoven says.

"I didn't have anything. The job I found only paid me N$1 500 per month. Imagine being so young and struggling as a breadwinner."

Langenhoven soon started working his way up to becoming a notorious drug dealer.

"I imported drugs from Brazil. I ruined society, but I am determined to make it right."

"The case went on for seven years, and I ended up back in prison. Little did I know it would be a life-changing journey.

"I met God in that place, and started thinking about my three-month-old baby and her mother that I left behind," he says.

FROM RAPIST TO ROLE MODEL

Another ex-inmate, Hubert Mukosho, recalls his days as a troubled youth.

"I was an A-student," he says.

"My father was very proud of me, and I adored him. He was my best friend. I would come home after a test or sport victory and could not wait to tell him about it."

Then his father suddenly fell ill and passed away.

"Losing my father was the biggest loss of my life, which led me to the wrong friends and activities. I was eventually arrested for rape, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison," Mukosho says.

He says after years of looking for the meaning of life, things changed when he turned religious.

He joined the group of inmates who want to change the outside world, and became a big influencer among the youth at Walvis Bay.

"As kids, we did not have people to show us the way. It is hard to live without parental support," Mukosho says.

He says he does not want to make excuses for his sins.

"But I will try my best to make it right and give back to the community. I feel like it is my mission, and that I ended up in that place for a God-given purpose."

Langenhoven and Mukosho admit that trying to do more does not always come easy, as some community members are skeptical about their transformation.

They, however, often receive messages from young people and their parents, thanking them for their assistance, they say.

Most cries for help are from single women raising boys, they say.

Jenniffer Rodkin (49) is a single mother, whose children were misbehaving.

She says she has tried to find help at rehabilitation centres, which was costly.

On top of this, Rodkin lost her job in July due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She was eventually introduced to Mukosho.

"Hubert immediately came to my house when I called him for assistance. He talked to my boys and introduced prayer."

Rodkin is thankful for the guidance that has changed her children, she says.

"Because of what he went through, they could relate and cooperate with him ... and I started seeing behavioural changes in them," she says.

One of Rodkin's sons has since started working.

Juliana Eichas, who has three boys, says she was shocked when she discovered her son was on the wrong path.

"I heard about Hubert and asked him for help. He regularly visits the boys to talk to them. I have seen improvement in my boy. He spends more time at home now than ever," she says.

Langenhoven's phone is full of messages from grateful parents.

"These messages warm my heart and motivate me to do more. I really feel like I am living my purpose."

The two friends, who sometimes cooperate with law-enforcement agencies and social workers, recently visited schools to hand out treats and support pupils who have lost their parents due to Covid-19.

* This article was created with support from the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa.