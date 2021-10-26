Nigeria: It's Time to Roll Up Our Sleeves, Komolafe Tells Upstream Commission Staff

New Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC), Mr Gbenga Komolafe, has read the riot act to his management team, telling them it is time to work towards increasing the country's oil revenue.

Komolafe, who had earlier noted that his immediate target is to ensure the nation met the oil production quota allocated to it by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), told the organisation's top officials that it was a historic moment which required that everyone exceeded their targets.

At the event which took place at the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) office in Abuja, the new commission's boss pledged to continuously engage with the workers to stave off any unnecessary altercations.

He assured the top officials that he would be fair to everyone, urging them to purge themselves of any preconceived notions or bickering that would ultimately affect the quality of service they deliver to Nigerians.

Describing the times as critical, he explained that the energy transition poses a challenge, which must be surmounted by industry players, expressing the belief that the NURC cannot afford to fail the nation.

"I have found it necessary to convene this meeting for me to try to get familiar with all of you. Ladies and gentlemen, you are aware that we are coming in at a very critical moment in the life of the industry and the nation. We are coming in at point when the expectations are high; the nation has very high expectations.

"In the international community, we are at a very critical moment in the life of the industry. We are coming in at a point when there is the energy transition from the fossil fuels to renewable, which is competing.

"It is competing with the need for the nation to have increased revenue to fund our social budgeting and our critical infrastructure. So, that itself places on us a challenge that really needs us to double our efforts, roll our sleeves and begin to hit the ground running and meet the aspirations of the nation," he stressed.