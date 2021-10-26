South Africa: Rocklands - the Birthplace of the UDF Holds the Key to Mitchells Plain

analysis

During the liberation struggle, Rocklands in Mitchells Plain was the birthplace of the United Democratic Front (UDF), on 20 August 1983. Yet in the local elections in 2016, the DA took Rocklands Ward 81 with 90% of the vote.

Since the dawn of democracy in 1994 political parties have contested fiercely for the predominantly coloured votes in Mitchells Plain. Whoever won Ward 81, which consisted of Rocklands and parts of Portlands and Westridge, in effect won Mitchells Plain.

The DA recorded a landslide victory during the 2016 local municipal election by taking 90% of the votes, with the ACDP getting 2% and the ANC and EFF a meagre 1% each.

Out of a population of 38,932 in 2016, there were 20,125 registered voters and 68.9% cast their vote. Votes from the coloured community pushed the DA over the finishing line and on 1 November the party will again rely on coloured voters to put it back in this hot seat.

A walkabout in the area revealed strides had been made in terms of housing and basic service delivery. There were no informal structures, heaps of rubbish, overflowing sewage drains or potholes.

The most pressing issue - apart from gang violence...