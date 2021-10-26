Angola: Chevron Reaffirms Support to Communities in Cabinda Province

Cabinda — The new General-Director of Chevron Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, Billy Lacobie, assured that he will continue to support the population of the Cabinda Province, within the framework of the oil multinational's social responsibility.

Billy Lacobie, who arrived in Cabinda this Monday, was received in an audience by Governor Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, with whom he discussed issues related to the usual cooperation between Chevron and the provincial government.

At the end of the meeting, Chevron Angola's main advisor, Artur Manuel Custódio, told the press that Billy Lacobie, who replaced Dereck Magness, is prepared for the big challenges.

He added that the mission of the new head of Chevron is to continue with the work of the operations of branches off the coast of Cabinda and help in the development of local communities.

Chevron, through its subsidiary Cabgoc, explores branches in two concessions, the first in Block-0, off the coast of Cabinda, and the second in Block-14, in deep waters.

The company already reached a historic milestone in 2015, with production of five million barrels in the two blocks.

In 2020, the daily net production's average was 89,000 net barrels/day and 340million cubed feet of natural gas.

It also has non-operating interests in the Angola LNG Limited project, at the plant located in the municipality of Soyo, province of Zaire, whose annual production of liquefied natural gas is around 5.2million metric tons.