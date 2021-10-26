Namibia: Song Night Bids Farewell

After 10 years of nurturing the Namibian sound, Song Night will be coming to end.

The developmental platform concludes its decade long run with a sunset finale at HEC Studios tomorrow, and invites Song Night alumni and the listening public to celebrate a stage that has hosted over a thousand novice and noted singers.

Founded by Lize Ehlers in 2011, Song Night has evolved from an evening of backtracks and cover songs to a slick, online event championing Namibia's singer-songwriters, accompanied by the Song Night Band.

"Song Night has offered a safe space and emotional support that understands the power of releasing through singing and the power of healing through creating," says Ehlers.

"It has shown what doors can be opened with original work."

While the show has gone on despite the pandemic, Song Night as a music agency and platform will be concluding due to a lack of sponsorship but also to re-calibrate.

"We have not received any funding to continue, Covid-19 has crippled the industry and it is our responsibility to re-invent, rethink and come up with a new way forward," says Ehlers.

"Using a professional band and team costs money. We are ending this format and will be sitting down to re-imagine how we can decentralise, and visit southern, northern, eastern and western towns with workshops supported by one or two band members.

"We have to take a moment to reflect on all the work that has been done and end off a decade with the knowledge that there is so much more to be done."

Song Night will continue to source paid work for singers, to lobby corporates to hire performers, and to catapult singers towards international opportunities while seeking and representing new voices.

To hear the Song Night story, tune into a series of six anniversary podcasts on the platform's Facebook page, also featuring an archive of previous online shows.

The final show will be hosted by Adriano Visagie and will feature the earthy sounds of Momo.

"Everyone who has partaken in a Song Night is welcome to join for half price and, if you have ever attended a Song Night, it would be our bliss to have you as a final audience member again," says Ehlers.

"The energy will be soft and reflective but with a twist at the end."

Song Night will take place at HEC Studios (131 Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) on 27 October at 18h30. Tickets are available at the door. Masks are mandatory.

- [email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com