South Africa: Mid-Term Budget Postponed to 11 November

26 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will now table the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on 11 November 2021, and not 4 November 2021 as per earlier indications.

This comes after National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, accepted Godongwana's request for this amendment to the National Assembly programme.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the development on Twitter on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, National Treasury said the postponement was due to the Local Government Elections due to take place on Monday, 1 November.

"All processes leading up to the finalisation of the MTBPS remain on track," read the statement.

In a statement, Parliament on Monday said the MTBPS made it possible for Parliament and the public to interact with government's budget through committee oversight over government departments, when committees review the effective and efficient use of available resources.

"The process is known as the Budget Review and Recommendations Reports, which must be tabled in the National Assembly before the MTBPS reports are adopted."

At the same sitting, the Minister was scheduled to table the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill and the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill.

