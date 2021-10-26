South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Access to Water Licensing Laid Bare

press release

Participants ranging from small scale, developing and aspiring farmers were presented with information as to how to register for a water use license and how it can be beneficial. Applications can be done as an individual or as a collective in terms of business.

The Youth Development Sub-Directorate within the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) conducted sessions at Lucette Boutique Guesthouse in QwaQwa recently on water licensing for young people withing the water sector.

Mr Patrick Nemabubuni gave a presentation on Transformation of Water User Associations, where youth were encouraged to take an active part in the water users associations that are responsible for water in certain areas. The participants were also guided in terms of what processes to follow when registering for a water use license.

The Electronic Water Use License Application and Authorization System (E-WULAAS) makes the process easier as online applications can be processed from the comfort of one's own home. The system is accessible from the Department of Water and Sanitation's website www.dws.gov.za. The system provides an online update on applications. Sms and email notifications are sent through every step of the process up until the water license is issued or denied.

If licenses are not issued within the prescribed 90 days then a complaint can be registered with the Water Tribunal.

The purpose of the session was to respond to the Minister's Budget Vote for 2020/21 where licensing for water was to be sped up by the Department. The Department has since been able to make changes to the regulatory regime to give effect to the 90-day turnaround time with effect from 1 April 2021.