Zimbabwe: Man Killed By Robbers

A body of a man believed to have been attacked and killed by robbers has been recovered along Seke Road while a 38-year-old Waterfalls man lost nearly US$4 000 to four criminals who approached him pretending to be asking for directions before dragging him into their getaway car.

Police said the body of the unidentified man was found near ZRP Chitungwiza New Camp on Monday with a deep cut on the forehead. The body has since been taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.

"Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a suspected murder case in which the body of an unidentified male adult was found with a deep cut on the forehead along Seke Road near ZRP Chitungwiza New Camp on October 25, 2021.

"Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating an armed robbery case in which a 38-year-old man lost US$3 865 cash and a cellphone to four armed robbery suspects on Monday, along Ceres Rd, Prospect in Waterfalls.

"The suspects who were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle, approached the complainant who was walking and asked him for directions before dragging him into the vehicle," Asst Comm Nyathi.

In a related case, police in Harare are also appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a robbery case which occurred on Monday at Cranebrooke suburb, Ruwa.

Four armed robbers attacked a family at their house before stealing US$3 200 cash and six cellphones, among other valuables.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the robbers as they urge the public to avoid keeping or moving around with large amounts of cash as they might end up falling victim to criminals.