South Africa: Post Office On Collection of R350 By SRD Recipients

26 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

R350 SRD recipients must wait for SMS before they try to collect

The SA Post Office says SRD beneficiaries who opted to use the Post Office must visit their nearest Pick 'n Pay or Boxer supermarket, or Post Office, to collect their R350 only after they have received an SMS informing them that their grant is available.

If you chose a bank account or cash send as your payment method, you will receive the monty through the bank you chose, and you cannot go to one of the supermarkets.

Beneficiaries who have received the SMS and who choose to withdraw their grant from a Pick 'n Pay or Boxer supermarket, must also have their cell phones and identity document with them.

The grant will not be available if you try to collect it before you have received an SMS. The SA Post Office has become aware of large numbers of beneficiaries who try to withdraw their R350 SRD grant before receiving their SMS.

Only beneficiaries who chose to receive their grants from the Post Office have the option of also collecting the grant from Pick 'n Pay or Boxer.

The first week of every month is set aside for paying our old age, disability and child grants. During this week SRD R350 grants cannot be paid out.

For enquiries on the SRD grants and any postal service, please contact the SA Post Office on:

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X