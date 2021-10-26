Namibia: Nunw Wants Namcor to Be Liable for Jabs

26 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

The National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) wants the national petroleum company to be held fully responsible for their employees who agree to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The head of the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor), Immanuel Mulunga, in an executive order dated 1 October gave its employees until 19 November to get their first or second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The NUNW yesterday through its lawyers wrote to Namcor, requesting it to recommend a vaccine which the employees should take, and to subsequently take responsibility should employees experience adverse effects as a result of being vaccinated.

The union also listed a series of questions relating to the vaccines recommended by the oil company, "seeing you are now experts in the field of Covid-19".

"Your reply with Namcor's acceptance of full legal and financial liability for any injury, ill health, loss and/or death sustained by any of your employees in the event that they agree to taking Namcor's recommended vaccine/s . . . " the union said.

The union asked Namcor to explain the contents of the various vaccines and its efficacy against current Covid-19 variants.

"Given the constant mutation of the virus, please advise how a vaccine developed for Covid-19 in 2020 is effective in preventing at least five mutations of such virus," the NUNW stated.

The union also wants Namcor to state all adverse reactions which have been recorded as a result of vaccines, as well as whether it contains any gene-altering compounds.

"If the information received shows no harm will be suffered by its members, [the NUNW] will conditionally encourage its members who are your employees to obtain your recommended vaccination," the letter reads.

Namcor has been given until 5 November to respond to the letter.

Last week, Mulunga said this is one of Namcor's ways of encouraging staff members to get vaccinated by a certain date, and is not an ultimatum.

He said the company would take no action against employees who choose not to get vaccinated by 19 November.

"We won't do anything. We are just encouraging people to get vaccinated," Mulunga said.

In the same breath, he said he hopes Namcor employees would do the right thing and get vaccinated so that "no further action would be necessary".

He said this is one of many ways in which the company has tried to encourage employees to get vaccinated.

The NUNW is represented by Metcalfe and Beukes attorneys.

