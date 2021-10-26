Zimbabwe: Ranl Hopeful As Competition Resumes

Following the resumption of competition over the weekend after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rainbow Amateur Netball League secretary-general Moses Gukurume says it's good to be back into competition.

The league got underway over the weekend with matches being played in Kwekwe, Bulawayo, Harare and Mutare.

"Actually it's exciting we started although it's a slow start, two of our teams did not participate. But we are very happy we are back, players also get remuneration and we are back at work and for the players it's exciting," said Gukurume.

The league has 13 teams and 11 of them were in action over the weekend.

Rio Zim and Golden Girls from Chitungwiza were the only two clubs that did not play.

"They didn't participate because they had not met all the Covid-19 requirements," said Gukurume.

Gukurume said they have a short season that will run into December and will conclude with a tournament, the Glow Cup.