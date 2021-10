press release

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will now table the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on 11 November 2021, and not 4 November 2021 as per earlier indications.

The postponement is due to the local government elections which were promulgated for Monday, 01 November 2021.

All processes leading up to the finalisation of the MTBPS remain on track.

