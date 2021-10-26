Namibia: Ex-Boyfriend Confesses to Murdering Pregnant Police Officer

The man accused of murdering his pregnant police officer girlfriend in Windhoek last week has confessed to killing her.

Justus Mbirimujo (31) made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura yesterday. He was denied bail.

According to a police report, Mbirimujo yesterday admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend, Kauuaa Karuuombe (29), and also confessed this in court.

Mbirimujo allegedly strangled Karuuombe on Thursday morning at Otjomuise's 7de Laan area, before handing himself over to the police the following day.

According to the police, Karuuombe was pregnant at the time of her murder.

Khomas regional police commander commissioner Ismael Basson yesterday said although investigations are still ongoing, the suspect opted to confess to the crime.

"The deceased was a sergeant by rank of the Special Field Force. City of Windhoek paramedics were summoned and did observations on the body, and discovered that the victim was pregnant. The police mortuary picked the body up for further handling," Basson said.

EX-WIFE SPEAKS

Meanwhile, The Namibian tracked down Mbirimujo's ex-wife, who requested for anonymity, claims he abused her too.

She yesterday said she struggled, however, to get a restraining order against him as she was told she could not prove it, she said.

"May Kauuaa's soul rest in peace. She was indeed a very good person. My ex-husband was very abusive, and I always thought he would kill me. I consider myself lucky, but also feel bad because the victim was a family member, so I feel the loss," she said.

She said when the abuse started, she did not report it to the police because her mother discouraged her from doing so, fearing he may be released from custody to hunt her down after being arrested.

"While we were busy finalising the divorce, he beat me so badly that I opened a case, but when I asked for a restraining order, I was told I didn't have enough evidence. At the time I was living at Walvis Bay, and I had to move to Windhoek," she claims.

She said she spoke to Karuuombe two weeks before her death.

She said Karuuombe complained about Mbirimujo's abuse, and that she was leaving the relationship.

* This article has been amended