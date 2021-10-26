Namibia: Nab Promotes Sale of Local Produce

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) has embarked on an initiative to promote the sale of locally produced fruits and vegetables.

Conducted in collaboration with the Namibia Association of Traders in Fresh Produce (NATFP), it involves putting up eye-catching displays of Namibian fresh produce in stores across the country.

According to a statement posted on the NAB's website, this initiative aims to promote the sales of locally produced products in the country.

"The eye-catching display initiative is part of the Namibian Horticulture Market Share Promotion (MSP) scheme being implemented by the NAB," reads the statement.

NAB is a statutory body governed by the Agronomic Industry Act, Act 20 of 1992. It is mandated to promote the agronomic and horticulture industry and to facilitate the production, processing, storage, and marketing of controlled products in Namibia.

The display of fresh produce was initiated in 2012 by the NAB but its implementation by traders has been slow and lacks uniformity in terms of signage.

"In some instances, consumers were confused and unable to locate Namibian fresh produce on shelves. Therefore, through collective efforts by the NAB and the NATFP, standard signage was developed and approved for implementation by all shops countrywide."

To encourage traders and fast-track the implementation of the initiative, NAB subsidises all NATFP members' purchases of standard signage. The subsidy entails the NAB paying the full cost of one shop per trader and if a trader has more shops, the NAB only pays N$1 000 per shop.

NAB have received and subsidised a total of 59 orders to date, with more orders expected before the end of November.

All shops already using the signage will continue to do so for six months, after which they are to replace the signage by March 2022.

To ensure compliance, the NAB's standard compliance inspectors will tour stores from 1 December to assist traders with their displays.