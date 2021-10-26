South Africa Concerned About Developments in Sudan

25 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South Africa concerned about developments in Sudan

South Africa is deeply concerned about the apparent ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan's political transition.

We reject and condemn any attempt at an unconstitutional change of government.

South Africa calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the Prime Minister, government officials and other politicians detained by security forces.

We call on the security forces to exercise total restraint and protect the lives and property of the people.

South Africa further calls on all parties to resume meaningful dialogue, engage in good faith and restore Sudan's constitutional order.

