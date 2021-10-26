Namibia: Tourism Meets Agriculture ...as Ultimate Safaris Embarks On '//Huab Under Canvas'

Ultimate Safaris, a travel company, has entered the agriculture sector with a promising development that is expected to boost the local agriculture sector, whilst promoting eco-tourism.

The company has extended its cooperation with the //Huab conservancy by embarking on a project that would see the setting up of small scale farming activities on a one hectare land.

The project, titled //Huab Under Canvas will be carried out in partnership with //Huab conservancy which the tourism company has had a long standing relationship with.

The land is fenced off, shaded and watered along with a large chicken coup for the community.

The company also built storage facilities and a cool room entirely solar electrified from a fence perspective, to keep out the local elephants.

Ultimate Safaris intends to rent out the facility to a competent farmer who will produce on it and in turn employ locals from the area.

"A MoU between the conservancy and a private sector farmer has been signed, who will rent the facility from the conservancy, employ people from the conservancy and play a large role in agricultural skills transfer over the next few years," the company said in a statement.

It is also envisaged that local supermarkets and other tourism enterprises will support the project by buying their products.

Over 2000 plants are already planted and a stock of chickens are en route to the project. By mid-November, the project will have its first "farm-to-table" produce purchased from the project and any surplus will be available at the local supermarket in Khorixas.

The company said it has invested more than N$2.5 million on the project.

The //Huab conservancy is situated in the Kunene region and there are only 930 people and wildlife that includes elephants, leopards, mountain zebra, kudu, duiker, warthogs, steenbok, klipspringer, ostrich, gemsbok and springbok.