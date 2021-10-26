South Africa: Court Rules Against Jacob Zuma's Special Plea to Have Billy Downer Removed From Arms Deal Case

26 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Two unsurprising things happened at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday. Presiding judge Piet Koen denied Jacob Zuma's special plea to have senior prosecutor Billy Downer removed from trying the arms deal graft case, and Zuma's legal team hinted strongly that it would apply for leave to appeal the ruling.

Koen read a summary of his 107-page judgment into the court record, saying that the central question to be answered was what was meant by "title to prosecute", as the veteran prosecutor having "no title to prosecute... was the sole basis upon which Mr Downer's removal as prosecutor was sought [by Zuma]".

The former president had sought the special plea in terms of Section 106 (1) (h) of the Criminal Procedure Act. Zuma contended that should the plea have been successful, he would have been entitled to an immediate acquittal under Section 106 (4) the same act.

During oral arguments in September, the State argued for the special plea to be dismissed, saying it was another attempt by Zuma to have his prosecution permanently stayed - which a full bench of the court had already ruled against.

Zuma has accused Downer of not having title to prosecute because he is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X