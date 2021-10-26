Eritrea: Who Supports the Development of the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Health, Adolescent and Ageing 2022-2026 Strategic Plan in the State of Eritrea, 14th October 2021

press release

With strong political commitment, the State of Eritrea has made enormous strides to improve the health and wellbeing of women and children since independence.

As part of the ongoing efforts to consolidate progress line with, the Ministry of Health with WHO support, conducted a review of the RMNCAH and Ageing programs in the months of September and October 2021. A comprehensive RMNCAH & HAA Strategic plan 2022 -2026 was thus developed with support from WHO, UNICEF and UNFPA. This strategic plan will guide the implementation of Sexual and Reproductive Health, maternal and newborn health, child health, adolescent health and healthy ageing including during the COVID pandemic. It delineates the strategic objectives together with national targets and milestones to be attained during the implementation period as a way of achieving UHC in the country.

The plan has been designed to facilitate the annual planning and reporting process. It focuses on high impact, cost effective RMNCAH & HA interventions, which if implemented will significantly accelerate the progress in the attainment of health-related SDGs.

Key highlights and strategic objectives of the 2022-2026 RMNCAH & HAA strategic plan are to build a resilient health system to support delivery of quality (RMNCAAH) services. The strategic plan also seeks to entrench universal coverage of comprehensive (RMNCAAH) health services and interventions along the continuum of care. It will also institutionalize a Multisectoral response for Healthy Ageing.

The key achieved results of this WHO intervention that will lead towards attainment of SDG and GPW 13 related goals in the country was the development of the draft RMNCAH Strategic Plan 2022-2026. The plan will be costed before the end of December 2021 and disseminated to key partners towards attainment of SDG and GPW 13 related goals in the country.