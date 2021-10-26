Eritrea: Training for Leaders of Youth Workers Organization

26 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Southern Red Sea Region organized training to the newly elected leaders of the youth workers organization in Assab sub-zone.

According to Mr. Ali Ahmed Hayu, head of the union branch in Assab sub-zone, the training included leadership, administration, communication as well as law and youth.

Commending the activities the union branch exerted in the past three years, Mr. Osman Abdulkadir, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Northern Red Sea Region, called on the youth to give due attention to preserve the strengths and address the challenges being encountered.

Pointing out that the secret of the success of the Eritrean people was strong and conscious organizational capacity, the Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantay called on youth workers to reinforce their organizational capacity and thereby play pivotal role in the successful implementation of development programs in their respective government institutions.

