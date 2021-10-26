South Sudan: Meeting of YPFDJ Organization in Juba

26 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The YPFDJ organization in Juba and its environs, Republic of South Sudan conducted an activity assessment meeting as well as on the implementation of charted out programs on 25 October.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chairman of Organizational Affairs, Mr. Tekleab Bereketeab said that the objective of the meeting was to revive the activities of the organization that have been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the seminar that was conducted under the topic of "Role of YPFDJ in Combating Current Challenges", Mr. Fuad Mohammed, Head of Public and Community Affairs called on the youth to strengthen organizational capacity and political awareness and play due part in the nation building process.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and integrate resources and contribute their part in the success of the overall national development programs.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in the city of Yei, Republic of South Sudan, contributed one thousand Dollars towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

