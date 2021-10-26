Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Center and Testing Stations in Central Region.

Out of these, two patients are from Testing Stations and one from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Central (2) and Gash Barka (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,717 while the number of deaths stands at 45.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,798.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 October 2021