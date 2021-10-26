Uganda: 30 City Junctions Set to Be Signalised

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will in January next year start the signalisation of at least 30 junctions across the city as one of the ways to control traffic flow.

The KCCA director of engineering and technical services, Mr Justus Akankwansa, said they would also construct a traffic control centre.

Mr Akankwansa said the government of Japan gave Uganda a Shs89b grant towards improvement of junctions.

"Improving traffic control will encourage wider economic impacts and bring orderliness on the city roads. KCCA is grateful to the government of Japan and appreciates residents of Kampala for owning and supporting the development of city infrastructure," he said.

The project comes at a time when the city is trapped in a traffic mess.

At least 12 junctions have been fitted with traffic lights and push buttons for pedestrians.

The signalisation of junctions was part of the second phase of the Kampala Institutional and Infrastructural project (KIIDP-2).

KIIDP-2 is a five-year World Bank project, which commenced in 2015 with an aim of improving the city's mobility and drainage system. The project will end next month.

The signalised junctions under KIIDP-2 project include Fairway, four junctions on Makerere Hill Road, three junctions on Kira Road, Bwaise-Mambule junction on Mambule Road, and three junctions on Hoima Road at Berkeley (Bakuli) - Nakulabye section.

Mr Akankwansa said the other two major projects scheduled for next year include the Greater Kampala Urban Development programme and the Kampala City Annuity Roads and Bridge project.

The Shs917b Greater Kampala Urban Development programme is a five-year project which starts from 2022 to 2027 and will serve Wakiso, Entebbe, Mukono and Kampala.

It will focus on mobility, accessibility and connectivity, disaster risk management and resilience, employment, institutional support and systems development, and slum upgrading and low-cost housing.

The Kampala City Annuity Roads and Bridges project, which starts next year, will be bankrolled by the UK government at $250m. It will renew 270km of roads that have outlived their design life.

It will also involve the construction of four flyover bridges for pedestrians and one key bridge for vehicles.

List of junctions

1. Spear Motors

2. Jinja Road/Katalina Road

3. Nakawa

4. Jinja Road (Jinja Road Police)

5. Station Road (Kampala Road)

6. Entebbe Road/Kampala Road

7. Square Road/ Constitution Square

8. Nasser Road/Entebbe Road

9. Sheraton roundabout

10. Kintu Road/Sezibwa Road (at Kampala Club)

11. Grand Imperial roundabout

12. Equatorial/Kyaggwe Road

13. Kyaggwe Road/Lumumba Avenue (at the new Workers House)

14. Nakasero Road/Kyaggwe Road

15. Nigerian embassy/Nakasero Road

16. Queen's Lane/Bombo Road

17. Queen's Lane/Bombo Road - 1

18. Kubbiri roundabout

19. Mortuary roundabout

20. Mulago roundabout

21. Kampala Road - Dastur Street

22. Kampala Road - Square 2

23. Kyaggwe Road - Buganda Road

24. Wandegeya junction

25. Kampala Road/Speke Road

26. Old Kira Road

27. Kira Road/Acacia Avenue

28. Kira Road/Sturrock Road

29. Kampala Road/King George Way

30. King Road/Tufnell Drive