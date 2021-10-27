Sudan: Journalist Fayez Selik Detained After Criticising Sudan Coup

Khartoum — Prominent Sudanese journalist and analyst Fayez Selik was detained by authorities in the capital Khartoum this evening, as he left the Al Jazeera studios, following an interview in which he expressed sharp criticism and condemnation of the ongoing military coup in Sudan.

Selik, who was previously media advisor to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, is a well-known journalist and analyst in Sudan's media landscape. He currently writes for El Demokrati independent newspaper in Sudan, and has a long track record contributing to countless Arabic language newspapers both locally and abroad. He is also a frequent guest on TV and radio shows as a political commentator and analyst.

Selik's arrest prompts further concerns about maintaining the freedom of the press in Sudan. At the start of the coup on Monday morning, there was complete internet blackout, and interruptions in mobile phone traffic, across Sudan, although some services were restored later. The Ministry of Information also said that military forces stormed the radio and TV centre in Omdurman, and detained a number of workers.