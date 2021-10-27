Sudan: Secretary Blinken's Call With Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

26 October 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister's release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety. He also expressed his deep concern about the ongoing military takeover and repeated the imperative for military forces to use restraint and avoid violence in responding to demonstrators. The Secretary emphasized U.S. support for the civilian-led transition to democracy and for a return to the principles of Sudan's transitional framework, as laid out in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. He noted the growing chorus of international voices condemning the military takeover and supporting the calls by the Sudanese people for civilian leadership, democracy, and peace.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X