Congo-Kinshasa: Secretary Blinken's Call With Democratic Republic of Congo President Tshisekedi

26 October 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi about the ongoing military takeover in Sudan. They discussed their shared concerns about the implications for democracy and stability in Sudan and in the region. Given President Tshisekedi's leadership as President of the African Union, they agreed on the need for a return to a civilian-led transitional government in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration brokered by the African Union.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X